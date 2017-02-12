Ottawa County Transitional Housing, Inc. completes state monitoring
Ottawa County Transitional Housing, Inc. (Ruth Ann’s House) just completed its yearly monitoring from the Ohio Development Services Agency. The Ohio Department Services Agency conducts a monitoring visit to ensure that the grantee has carried out the program described in their application for funding, the project complies with program requirements and the grantee has a continuing capacity to carry out the approved program in a timely manner.
Ottawa County Transitional Housing, Inc. received a very high rated report and it was noted that we currently have a 100% leave rate-all of the residents that have left this program year have left to permanent destinations and have maintained for a least six months. This
shows OCTHI’s dedication in assisting our residents with their exit plans and our linkages with partner agencies. OCTHI also receives funding from United Way, WSOS/HUD Balance of State Program, and Ottawa County Commissioners through marriage license and divorce fees.
