The Salvation Army Camp NEOSA

The Salvation Army is filling spots for this year’s Camp NEOSA. The camp is five days with overnight camping and is from June 21-26. There are 65 spots available and they are filled on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on Camp NEOSA contact The Salvation Army Port Clinton Service Unit, 1854 E. Perry St., Suite 800, Port Clinton. Or contact director Maureen Saponari at 419-732-ARMY (2769) or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .