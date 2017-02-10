St. Paul sanctuary dedication

The community is invited to a special dedication service of the newly renovated sanctuary at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 541 Church Road, Lakeside Marblehead, on Sunday, February 12, during 10:30 am worship. Members of the congregation did much of the work themselves, including interior demolition, refinishing and reupholstering of pews, uncovering and refinishing of antique wainscoting and front doors from the original church building, refinishing of original wood flooring under pews. Under the layers of old paint and plaster, were solid brick walls. The front alcoves have preserved the uncovered brick aesthetics. The eye-catching blue alcove surrounding the Shepherd’s window focuses attention on the altar and cross. The baptism font from the original church remains.

St. Paul congregation was established in 1845. The renovation restores the old feel of a country church, while at the same time updating comfort, safety and technology. All new electric wiring, updated lighting, new speakers, a large TV screen and a new boiler complete the list. The congregation, friends and the teams of professionals worked together to create a worship space that will glorify God for several generations to come. The first worship in the new Sanctuary was Christmas Eve, 2016.

Pastor Chris Young noted that while it was a miracle to see the work done in less than 4 months, the true and greatest miracle was seeing people work together, making new friends, getting to really know and appreciate each other in the midst of plaster dust, pulling out staples, sanding, staining, during the day and late into many evenings. “We found out what we can do – together – in faith.”