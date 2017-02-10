The Ottawa County Board of Developmental Disabilities is supporting Start With Hello Week February 6-10. Social isolation is the overwhelming feeling of being left out, lonely or treated like you are invisible. It is a growing epidemic in the United States and within our schools. Excessive feelings of isolation can be associated with violent and suicidal behavior. In fact, one study reports that chronic loneliness increases our risk of an early death by 14%. Furthermore, young people who are isolated can become victims of bullying, violence and/or depression. Children with disabilities are at higher risk of being bullied throughout their childhood, and even as adults. As a result, many further pull away from society, and struggle with learning and social development.

Start with Hello teaches children, ages 7 through 22, the skills they need to reach out to and include those who may be dealing with chronic social isolation and create a culture of inclusion and connectedness.



During the week of February 6 -10, schools and other organizations from across the country are encouraged to participate in Start With Hello Week. Start With Hello Week raises awareness and educates students and the community through trainings, advertising, activities, public proclamations, media events, contests and awards. Start With Hello Week brings attention to the growing epidemic of social isolation in our schools and communities and empowers young people to create a culture of inclusion and connectedness.



By building a culture of inclusion and connectedness, schools and communities can better support their young people and reduce their risk of bullying, violence and depression.



For more information visit sandyhookpromise.org/startwithhelloweek



Start With Hello Week is an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization led by several family members who lost loved ones at the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on December 14, 2012. Based in Newtown, Connecticut, SHP’s mission is to prevent gun violence BEFORE it happens by teaching youth and adults how to recognize the signs, intervene and get help for individuals who may be at-risk of hurting themselves or others. For more information on Sandy Hook Promise, please visit: sandyhookpromise.org