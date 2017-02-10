Free tax help, file with MyFreeTaxes

For the fifteenth consecutive year, United Way of Greater Toledo is partnering with Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, PNC, KeyBank, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington Bank and Ottawa County Community Support Services, to offer free tax preparation for working families and individuals in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa Counties.

United Way of Greater Toledo, serving Lucas, Wood and Ottawa Counties, encourages Americans earning $64,000 or less to keep more of their hard earned money this tax season by using a free, online tax preparation service and accessing valuable tax credits.

The program’s goal is to help low to middle income families or individuals claim the EITC, which put tax refund dollars back into the pockets of residents, and subsequently, the local economy.

Last year 2161 tax returns were compiled through the Free Tax Preparation program and MyFreeTaxes brought $2.8 million in federal and state returns back into the community. The self-file service, MyFreeTaxes.com is available for anyone earning $64,000 or less. United Way also offers free, in person filing assistance through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance community partner sites for anyone earning $54,000 or less.

Filers can enter data into the secure MyFreeTaxes.com website anytime, from anywhere, making it easy to update the documents from home, at work or on a mobile device. The service also includes a helpline, 855-MY-TX-HELP, and the website also provides a live chat function.

To determine eligibility for EITC credit, or to schedule a free tax preparation appointment, dial 2-1-1. United Way 2-1-1 is taking appointments now through the end of tax season in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa Counties. Tax preparation is performed by IRS trained and certified volunteers.