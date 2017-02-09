City council seats have opposition
February 1 was the deadline to submit signatures to the Ottawa County Board of Elections to run for open Port Clinton City Council seats. Twenty five verified signatures are needed to be eligible to run for office.
Candidates are:
Ward 1:
Beth Gillman (incumbent), democrat
John Rich, republican
Eve Wilson, republican
Ward 2:
Jerry Tarolli (incumbent), democrat
Brian Hild, republican
Ward 3:
Margaret Phillips (incumbent), democrat
Kenneth Bacon, democrat
Ward 4:
Gabe Below (incumbent), democrat
Filed paperwork with signatures will be verified at the next Ottawa County Board of Elections meeting which will be held Thursday, Feb. 9.
