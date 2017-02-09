Program on Erie Gardens Feb. 11

Vintage aerial of Port Clinton.

On Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m., Ottawa County Museum Curator Peggy Debien will present the results of her research on the Erie Gardens neighborhood in Port Clinton. Through news articles and government documents, she has found the story of how Port Clinton established war workers' housing for Erie Army Depot and other war industries. She has also found how the determination was made to sell the houses after the war and has a map showing buyers and a list of the prices they paid.

People who lived in Erie Gardens or who currently live there are invited to bring photos and stories of life in "The Gardens." The museum has only two photos of Erie Gardens and volunteers will be scanning new ones during the presentation.

The program will take place at Ida Rupp Public Library in Port Clinton.