Women’s Club holding Mardi Gras Reverse Raffle
The second annual Port Clinton Women's Club Mardi Gras Reverse Raffle will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Port Clinton Elks Lodge on Buckeye Blvd. Entertainment will be provided by Monsieur Guillaume and His Zydeco Hepcats. Tickets are $25 and include dinner and beads along with a chance at winning the grand prize of $1,500.
Door prizes for most festive dressed, fish bowls and 50/50 raffles will also be available for chances of winning. To purchase tickets, go to Morgan Realty Group on Jefferson Street in Port Clinton 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Proceeds from this event will support the Pathway Inclusion Center and provide scholarships for local high school students.
