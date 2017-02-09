We need your feedback!

Slowly, almost imperceptibly, people began to drop their subscriptions to paid circulation newspapers, which made it more and more difficult to make a profit with advertising and their paid subscriptions and newsstand sales. In October of 2015, the Ottawa County Exponent and Peninsula News shuttered. The News Herald closed their local office and editorial control merged with the News Messenger in Fremont. The Sandusky Register began publishing an Ottawa County edition.

In the last 24 months, we have seen some amazing developments in the coverage of local news. Actually, it all started with the introduction of the Internet 17 years ago. Major newspaper outlets, in an effort not to be left behind, began to offer their news products online...for free; something they had been paid to provide for nearly 200 years!

In 1983, The Beacon began publishing and distributing a primarily "good news" newspaper to folks in eastern Ottawa County, including Ottawa County. We have remained true to that purpose throughout the last 34 years. Mainly positive and 100% local news every Thursday, either delivered in your driveway or available at your local grocery store or other local outlets.

Today, the hunger for local news still exists. The "focus" of that local news is the question. Last Friday night, I spoke with Oak Harbor Chamber Director Valerie Winterfield and Mayor Joe Helle. I told them, "We want to be Oak Harbor's newspaper". I could do the same for Judy Balsom and Jackie Bird in Marblehead. I could do the same for Nikki Adams and Hugh Wheeler in Port Clinton. I could say the same to Matt Montowski, Bill Rofkar and Gary Mortus on Catawba Island.

What does that mean? Since 1983, The Beacon has steered away from crime news (if it bleeds it leads) and other forms of controversial content. Our purpose was always to promote the positive events in our communities...and there was never a problem filling The Beacon with "good news".

Along comes The Beacon online, with unlimited available news space. We have begun slowly introducing police blotter information there from Port Clinton, Catawba, Marblehead and Oak Harbor. The traditions of journalism have long included crime and local police activity as legitimate news coverage. It is a departure from the norm for us.

So, I will do what I did in 1983...I will ask YOU, our readers: What do you think? Please feel free to express your thoughts via email to Jasmine at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or to me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Thank you for your support over these last 34 years. We all hope to continue to provide you with the news and community information that you want to read.

Take the feedback survey here!