Tap Takeover brews up fun for Burning Snowman

“This Tap Takeover in downtown Port Clinton will allow folks to sample some of the best craft beer in the state the night before Burning Snowman,” said Catawba Island Brewing Company President Mike Roder, one of the festival organizers. “It’s sort of a Pre-Snowman Pub Crawl, a Parade of Beers to the Burn – whatever you want to call it, the Tap Takeover is a great way to get fired up for Burning Snowman the next day.”

Every rocking beach party needs good brew, and Burning Snowman 2017 will kick off with a Tap Takeover beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, with four downtown bars offering great selections from craft breweries across Ohio.

Participating are:

McCarthy’s Restaurant & Pub, 101 Madison Street, which will offer beers from the Phoenix Brewing Company, a microbrewery located in a restored mortuary in Mansfield. www.phoenixbrewing.com

Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille, 255 W. Lakeshore Drive, which will host Brew Kettle, which opened in Strongsville in 1995 as Ohio’s first brew-on-premises microbrewery. www.thebrewkettle.com

Rosie’s Bar and Grille, 117 Madison Street, which will tap into the products of Cincinnati’s Rivertown Brewing Company, “part brewery, lab exBEERiment, gathering place, smokehouse and arcade.” www.rivertownbrewery.com

Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison Street, which will host Flatrock Brewing Company of Holgate. www.flatrockbrewery.com

Guests will receive a punch card listing all the venues and their respective breweries. Anyone who visits all four venues will receive a Burning Snowman Koozie and be entered in a drawing to win a downtown Port Clinton Gift Basket valued at over $300, along with several other great prizes. Steiny’s Cabs, the official cab sponsor, will be available to give rides to, from and between the venues.

In addition, a special beer crafted especially for the festival, Catawba Island Brewing Company’s Burning Snowman Dopplebock, will be released Thursday, Feb. 23, and be available at all venues – including the Burning Snowman festival itself at Dock’s Beach House, 252 W. Lakeshore Drive, Saturday, Feb. 27. The all-day festival of music and spectacle, which is moving downtown for the first time, will benefit children in Ottawa County.

For the latest information, visit Burning Snowman Fest on Facebook or Lake Erie Shores and Islands at shoresandislands.com.