Schweitzer’s photography receives seventh magazine cover

To highlight Ohio’s various places, landmarks and people, Kathy Jo Schweitzer has been honored to have her photography displayed in several magazine covers. For the sixth time, the Ohio Municipal League’s CITIES AND VILLAGES recently chose her cover photo of Sandusky’s Ohio Veterans’ Home (I.F. Mack Administration Building/Museum).

Other magazine covers highlighted Downtown Oak Harbor, Piatt (Mac-o-Chee) Castle in West Liberty, the Ottawa County Courthouse in Port Clinton, Marblehead’s Lighthouse and five photos of Elmore’s Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. Her leisure photo at the Marblehead Lighthouse also graced the cover of the 2014-2015 Lake Erie Shores & Islands Travel Guide.

Kathy Jo enjoys photographing a variety of genre, from ships and freighters, to rustic lifestyles, specific items, people and nature. She is also a lighthouse-hunter, recently completing all of the Lake Erie lights and most of those on the Great Lakes.