Hohman graduates from The New School in NYC

Allison L. Hohman graduated December 2016 from The New School in New York City, NY with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre. She will participate in commencement ceremonies this spring in NYC. Hohman is a 2014 graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts in NYC and a 2012 graduate of Danbury High School in Lakeside-Marblehead.

She is employed as resident stage manager and tech at the 13th Street Repertory Theatre in NYC. Since beginning the job in August, Hohman has worked on eight shows and produced, as well as one of eight acts performed in, "Naive in New York City: A Cabaret" on Feb. 1 and 2.



She is the daughter of Tim and Julie Hohman of Danbury Township.