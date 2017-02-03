Charges filed in dog’s death in Carroll Township

Photo from Justice for Savage Facebook page.

An Ottawa County Grand Jury has heard testimony on the recent shooting of a dog in Carroll Township.

Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten stated that the Grand Jury heard testimony from several witnesses related to the case. The Grand Jury was provided with case law for both felony and misdemeanor charges relating to the incident. Specifically, the Grand Jury was provided with “Goddard’s Law” (Ohio Revised Code 959.131(c)) which makes certain acts involving companion animals a felony of the fifth degree.