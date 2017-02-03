Seven indicted by Prosecutor’s Office

Bryant L. Boyd, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been indicted on two counts of Trafficking in Drugs, one count of Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. According to reports of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Clinton Police Department, Boyd was allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl out of a Port Clinton residence last month. Agents reportedly seized fentanyl and a large amount of cash found inside the residence. Boyd’s indictment specifies that the trafficking offenses took place while in the vicinity of a juvenile.

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten:

Jeremiah J. Mincer, who is also being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, is facing a seventeen court indictment, which includes multiple felony counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Felonious Assault, Failure to Comply, along with misdemeanor charges of OVI and Assault. Mincer is accused of leading officers from several Ottawa County departments on a high speed chase, swerving his vehicle at officers and striking a Carroll Township cruiser, causing serious injuries to the officer driving.

Dokate A. Cromley, who is also being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was charged with one count each of Trafficking in Drugs and Permitting Drug Abuse. According to officers of the Port Clinton Police Department, Cromley allegedly allowed his vehicle to be used in the commission of a felony drug abuse offense last October, shortly before the overdose death of an occupant of the vehicle. Cromley is also accused of selling cocaine to an undercover informant in November of last year, according to agents of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force.

David England, 1731 Danbury Road, Marblehead, was indicted on multiple misdemeanor counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs, along with one felony count of Possession of Drugs, after a deputy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found him unconscious in front of a Portage Township business last fall, and in possession of over 300 pills which had not been prescribed to him.

Karl R. Bame, II, 3033 Lakeshore Drive, Port Clinton, has been indicted on felony charges of Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated, after troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol allegedly found him intoxicated during a traffic stop last fall. Bame’s indictment specifies that he has been convicted of OVI five or more times in the past twenty years, making the charges a felony.

Sara Elswick, whose last known address was Buckeye Blvd., Port Clinton, was charged with one count each of Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, after officers of the Danbury Township Police Department reportedly found her in possession of heroin during a traffic stop last October.

Aaron B. Montis, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was indicted on one count each of Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property. According to reports of the Port Clinton Police Department, Montis allegedly entered a Port Clinton residence in December, taking property from the home.

Summonses have been issued for Bame and England to make their initial appearances in the Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 22, 2017. Warrants have been issued for all other defendants.