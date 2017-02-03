Light Ramblings for February

The next Lighthouse Winter Sunday will be held on Sunday, February 19, at 1:30 PM at the Ida Rupp Library and will consist of a slide presentation on “The Renovation, the Move, the Present, and the Future of the Port Clinton Lighthouse” along with a Question and Answer period with John Smothers and Bill Moon, both of whom were primarily responsible for the detailed renovation and engineering that placed the Port Clinton Lighthouse in its current location. This will be an interesting and behind the scenes look at our local treasure. Our first Lighthouse Winter Sunday held in January featured Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy President Richard Norgard who provided a narrated slide show presentation on the history of the Port Clinton Light Station (our Light Station consisted of a Lighthouse, Keeper’s House, Oil House, and Boat House) from the mid-1800s until the present.

We are now focusing on the future and planning for our first formal tours and visitors beginning Memorial Day (Walleye Fest) and going through to Labor Day. We will also have a few open days earlier in the spring for all of us locals. Additionally, we have some plans to significantly beautify the Lighthouse park area. More on our future plans in, well, the future.

For now we would like to extend some thanks to individuals and groups that were essential in contributing to where we are today. We now begin a new chapter with a new season and want to extend our appreciation to the extensive list that follows, each mention has in a big or small way contributed to our present.

In the public arena many kudos go to Mayor Hugh Wheeler and the Port Clinton City Council who deserve credit for supporting this lighthouse initiative. We worked closely with Mayor Wheeler along with then Safety Service Director Tracey Colston who always had the City’s best interest in his sights and competently meshed the city’s interests with the plans of the Conservancy. We also appreciated the support of the City’s Parks and Recreation Committee and the Committee’s Chair, Lisa Sarty. The Port Clinton Police and Fire Departments assured the safety of us all during the MOVE day and the U.S. Coast Guard assured nautical safety during that intricately orchestrated August day. The 200th Red Horse Squadron has continued to assist from weighing the lighthouse in preparation for the MOVE to preparing the pathways for paving and in so many ways providing invaluable work and saving our resources for future purposes.

In the private sector our “couldn’t have been done without you” Gratitude Award goes to Attorney John Coppeler who seamlessly and patiently assisted in our application for a non-profit (501(c)(3)) organization along with meshing federal, state, and local requirements to allow us to obtain a license from the city to place the lighthouse. BEC Associates did all the surveying and authenticating for our lighthouse’s 60 foot by 60 foot little plot of land. Dave Dubbert from Ohler and Holzhauer provided the fittings for the internal handrails. Mark Coppeler, from Coppeler Heating and Electric, did extensive electrical work including trenching and all the wiring for the lighthouse and external lighting and donated ALL of the significant hours of labor. Coffee Express for providing warm beverages to the work crew when we were moving the lighthouse in 2012 during twenty-degree weather, and in other times, AND for a warm place to meet and a gracious welcome whenever we have gathered. Bill Caswell, Dave Mehl, and Terry Breymaier for spending a few long winter days in the Brand’s Marina storage shed painting and caulking and sweeping up. Captain John’s Nauticals casted the bronze cupola vents (there are four vents in the cupola). Deemer Roofing from Fremont did all the replacement copper work on the cupola roof and the cupola decking. They also helped straighten the vent ball once it was cleaned (by Bill Moon) and restored (by Michele Bighouse). Dennis Tester for helping to finish the bronze cupola vents and building the sign supports. Dwight Jefferies of George Gradel Co. for helping to load the stone that landscapes the lighthouse area at the Lefarge Quarry. And, most certainly, LeFarge Quarry who donated 90 tons of Deco stone and 50 tons of miscellaneous gravel (especially we acknowledge Nicole for her invaluable assistance). Geoff Mendenhall, for photographically documenting the MOVE from barge through drawbridge through final placement (you can view has efforts at www.portclintonlighthouse.org). George Wilber for assisting us in becoming incorporated in the State of Ohio and ably representing the City of Port Clinton. Gwen Garrett and Mario Inchausti for providing the excellent video montage presentation for the first public meeting in 2012. Homestead Hardwoods is where we got the cypress wood for the external portion of the cupola. Jerry Baum, a talented local guitarist and computer guru, for setting up and assisting us with our website. John Burkin, Engineer, was responsible for assisting Bill Moon in foundation design and all the intricacies of the base of the lighthouse that could double as a launch pad for NASA. Keith Heileman artistically placed the large landscape stones and donated a significant of work. Lodi Lumber from the Ohio Amish area that specially milled all the replacement lumber for the lighthouse. Mary’s Blossom Shop for being so willing to accept, display, and sell Tammy Almendinger’s copper jewelry and art in her shop. Michael Thorbahm, Surveyor, did the original survey at the lighthouse site. Michele Bighouse, IPS Treatment, Toledo, ably restored the vent ball (round object on top of cupola). We were unsuccessful locating a Port Clinton Vent Ball Restorer but that is definitely a local business opportunity for someone. Nick James, Nick James Productions, for creating excellent presentation videos of the restoration and for documenting THE MOVE. Peggy Debien and Kathy Jo Schweitzer for assisting in getting the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy started back in 2011. Port Clinton Glass did excellent work replacing the five windows in the cupola. J. Stovicek and Associates

Our landscape architect for providing models, expertise, and design assistance in developing the landscaping plan for the lighthouse area. It will look beautiful when it is complete. Ray Brooks, Gill Construction, for so ably and generously donating their barge, their personnel, their trucks and other things that go, for the MOVE. They were involved one hundred percent. Sam Conte at Lakecraft made steel plates that were used to reconstruct the base of the lighthouse that suffered considerable deterioration after sixty years sitting on the ground. Sam Halstead helped take the cupola off and re-build the eight sides of the cupola in his shop. Schaedler Enterprises, Inc., for the crane operation for the MOVE. Sew Much More for embroidery and t-shirt production. Tammy Almendinger, early on in this venture, offered to donate 100% of her jewelry and other art objects fashioned from the old lighthouse copper roof and decking. To date, that has raised $4000 (please visit Mary’s Blossom Shop and Unique in downtown Port Clinton). Tom Evans – Masonry Construction – Outstanding work on the complexities of our foundation. Above and beyond. We appreciate also that Tom (and his wife, Lois) are Charter Members of the Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse. Thanks to our generous Anonymous Donor for underwriting the acquisition of our 35k Fresnel lens. Darrell Brand and Family (for preserving the light and having the vision to see this to completion). Dave B. Jeremy and Family for initially saving the lighthouse from destruction.

We also appreciate all of our 315 Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse. Each member provided moral and financial support for this initiative. If we missed you we apologize. Now it is on to tomorrow.