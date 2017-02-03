Fundraiser to benefit Mayan Indians at CIBC

Dr. John “Crash” Davenport will assist his wife, Dr. Diana Kyrkos, during a medical mission to provide assistance to the Mayan Indians in Guatemala. They will depart from Cleveland on March 26 and will return on April 3.

There will be a fundraiser at the Catawba Island Brewing Company on Feb. 11, from 6-10 p.m. to raise funds for much needed medical supplies to bring on the trip. For every donation of $10 or more at the door, Davenport will donate a copy of his newest album “Something in the Water” which he recorded in Nashville. Having written over 100 original songs, Davenport has become a prolific songwriter while still enjoying opportunities to entertain when he can.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a gift basket raffle at the event. Catawba Island Brewing Company is located at 2330 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton.