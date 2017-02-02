CMP Seeking Volunteers for 2017 National Matches

For the past 20 years, the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) has been a leader in the marksmanship community. Though our staff members have worked hard to provide unparalleled service for our competitors and guests over the last two decades, we still need more hands to help us facilitate our most popular event of the year – the National Trophy Pistol and Rifle Matches at Camp Perry.

That’s where you come in.

The CMP is in search of volunteers to support us during our 2017 National Match events, held in June and July. These volunteers will be assisting with CMP National Match events only and will be picked from a selection process through all received Volunteer Applications.

Volunteer duties may include but are not limited to firing line work as range officers, assistance with stats/scorecards or other tasks assigned as needed.

Becoming a CMP Volunteer is a worthwhile opportunity for any competition-goer. Not only will volunteers earn behind-the-scenes access to the CMP competitions process, they’re also destined to create unforgettable memories with staff members and participants along the way.

Why Should I Volunteer?

Chosen individuals will receive a per diem travel stipend (based on amount of time worked) and exclusive benefits offered only to those who graciously donate their time to helping us provide an exceptional experience for all of our guests.

What Do I Need to Know?

All chosen volunteers will attend a specialized Range Officer training course, provided by the CMP, that will quickly brush up on all you need to know. The Range Officer Course is typically offered for $75/person, but is completely FREE for volunteers – a possible $150 value for those volunteering for both rifle and pistol.

No past experience is needed to volunteer, though knowledge of guns, gun safety and range procedures is a plus!

Can I Still Compete If I Volunteer?

Our helpers are welcome and encouraged to compete during times he or she is not volunteering.

How Do I Apply?

Visit http://thecmp.org/competitions/competition-volunteers/ or contact Vera Snyder, volunteer specialist, at 419-635-2141 ext. 782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Apply today to become a member of the CMP Volunteer family!

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto TheCMP.org.