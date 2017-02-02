Local business women sponsor pet adoptions

“I read how several communities were able to empty their shelters after donors paid for adoption fees. Of course once the animals are all gone more will arrive, but it’s a great plan to ensure a fresh start and new home especially for those who have been there a long time,” said Rozak.

Front row (L to R): Sherry Kaplan Roberts, Heather Stouffer, Barb Ayers. Back row (L to R): Dianne Rozak, Sarah Drew. Not pictured: Michelle Clark, Julene Market. In early January local artist and Marblehead Lighthouse park naturalist Dianne Rozak had an idea to help the Humane Society of Ottawa County.

Two of the animals up for adoption at the shelter.

Rozak bounced her idea off Sherry Kaplan Roberts, owner of Lake Erie Boutique Realty. Roberts immediately said she wanted to help. The two ladies started calling people they knew and in less than thirty minutes over $5000 was raised. Local business women joining Rozak and Roberts in contributing to the project included Julene Market, one off the owners of Miller Boat Line; Barb Ayers, co-owner of Ciao Bella, the Lake House Boutique and Nagoya; Heather Stouffer and Sarah Drew representing the Stouffer Family of the Catawba Island Club; and Michelle Clark, owner of Dust Bunnies Cleaning Company.

“We have some amazing women in Ottawa County,” said Rozak. “They generously opened their hearts and wallets to pay it forward.”

Because of the substantial donation, the Humane Society of Ottawa County, located at 2424 Sand Rd., Port Clinton, will offer greatly reduced fees for adoptions during the first two weeks of February. The donated funds will also be used toward the fee for anyone needing to surrender an animal in the coming months. There are currently 64 cats and 15 dogs at the shelter.

Anyone interested in adopting must submit an application and successfully complete the Humane Society’s review process before being approved to receive an animal. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. They can be reached at 419-734-5191.