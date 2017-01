Port Clinton Police Department blotter

001147-17 01/30/2017 07:25 TRAFFIC STOP

JEFFERSON/HIGH SCHOOL

Verbal Warning UNKNOWN



001148-17 01/30/2017 10:06 LEADS PRINTOUT / CCH FOR OTHER AGENCY

OCMC

LEADS PRINTOUT

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



001149-17 01/30/2017 10:35 COURT DETAIL

MUNICIPAL COURT

COURT DETAIL

Assistance Rendered 1860 E PERRY



001150-17 01/30/2017 11:17 SUSPICIOUS PERSON

A MALE SUBJECT APPROACHED HER AND ADVISED HE WAS A HANDYMAN AND ASKED TO DO WORK ON HER RESIDENCE. SHE DID NOT KNOW THE SUBJECT

DISPO: SHE IS REQUESTING AN OFFICER DRIVE BY AND MAKE SURE HE IS NOT AT THE RESIDENCE WHILE SHE IS OUT OF TOWN

Assistance Rendered 421 W 5TH



001151-17 01/30/2017 12:04 JUVENILE COMPLAINT

PORT CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL

UNRULY JUVENILE

DISPO: SUBJECT WAS REMOVED FROM SCHOOL AND TAKEN TO HIS RESIDENCE

Assistance Rendered 821 S JEFFERSON ST



001152-17 01/30/2017 12:14 ASSISTANCE

OFFICER OUT SPEAKING WITH A SUBJECT

DISPO: SUBJECT ADVISED HE SEEN A MALE IN ALL BLACK AND BLUE JEANS WALKING DOWN 5TH

Assistance Rendered 200 BL JACKSON



001153-17 01/30/2017 12:23 TRAFFIC STOP

MCKINLEY/VIRGINIA

FYM5298 Verbal Warning UNKNOWN



001154-17 01/30/2017 12:40 DISABLED VEHICLE

ADVISED OF A POSSIBLE DISABLED VEHICLE

DISPO: OFFICER ADVISED UNDER WAY

Assistance Rendered 100 LINCOLN



001155-17 01/30/2017 13:23 COURT DETAIL

MUNICIPAL COURT

COURT DETAIL

Assistance Rendered 1860 E PERRY



001156-17 01/30/2017 14:27 LEADS PRINTOUT / CCH FOR OTHER AGENCY

DRUG TASK FORCE

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



001157-17 01/30/2017 15:01 TRAFFIC STOP

N MADISON

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



001158-17 01/30/2017 15:08 NARCOTICS

LAKEVIEW ESTATES

SUBJECT STOPPED HER ON THE STREET AND WANTED TO KNOW WHERE TO GET SOME HEROIN

DISPO: OFFICERS CHECKED THE AREA UNABLE TO LOCATE

Gone on Arrival 205 BUCKEYE



001160-17 01/30/2017 17:19 HARASSMENT

PERRY'S GLEN

SUBJECT BEING HARASSED BY A NEIGHBOR

DISPO: SUBJECT DID NOT WANT TO SPEAK WITH AN OFFICER BUT WANTED US TO BE AWARE OF THE PROBLEM

Other 1195 W FREMONT RD



001161-17 01/30/2017 17:51 PROCESS BOND / WAIVER

OTTAWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

BOND POSTING

Other 315 MADISON



001162-17 01/30/2017 18:22 FIRE TEST

PCPD

FIRE AND EMS PAGER TEST

DISPO: TEST COMPLETE

Other 1868 E PERRY



001163-17 01/30/2017 18:23 TRAFFIC STOP

700 BLK STATE

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



001164-17 01/30/2017 19:11 TRAFFIC STOP

1800 BLK E PERRY ST

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



001165-17 01/30/2017 22:13 TRAFFIC STOP

PERRY/CITY PARK

Verbal Warning UNKNOWN



001166-17 01/30/2017 22:58 TRAFFIC STOP

100 BLK LINDEN

Warning Issued UNKNOWN