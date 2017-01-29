State of the Village of Marblehead

Proudly, our Village sits on the tip of the Marblehead Peninsula dividing Lake Erie and the Sandusky Bay. It is a total size of 4.31 miles; 3.31 miles is land with 1 square mile water.



Our last U.S. Census reported a population of 903 with 417 households. The median age is 55.7 years, with our population breaking down to 49.7% male and 50.3% female.



The village is host to the Marblehead Lighthouse, which remains the oldest operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes. Additionally, we are home to many long established names and businesses in our village, including, but no limited to Lafarge of North America, Biro Manufacturing, the Marblehead Bank and Starcher Enterprises.



We also proudly claim the United States Coast Guard at Station Marblehead which serves our village, state and nation daily.



As you can see our prominent commonwealth has remained an enduring place to live, work and enjoy all opportunities along the avenue of life for generations.



In 2016, the Marblehead Peninsula Lions Club along with the Danbury High School Athletic Booster Club hosted the 24th Annual Perch Festival and Parade in August at James Park.



In conjunction with this event, the Village of Marblehead officially celebrated our 125th Anniversary. A village booth was set up at the festival with various historical artifacts and an anniversary cake served to all in attendance.



The village equally acknowledged one of our founding forefathers, first Mayor Winslow Griesser at this event.



In March 2016, Mayor Griesser received national recognition as a Coast Guard Cutter was commissioned on March 11 in his name for his life saving actions as a Captain in the U.S. Lifesaving Service on November 21, 1900. Because of his heroic actions, Captain Griesser (our Mayor) was awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal on February 23, 1901. Though serving at 4 stations during his career, Winslow Griesser chose Marblehead to be his home and we are blessed that his strong civic leadership, foresight and action lead to the incorporation of our municipality in the great State of Ohio.



This day of celebration was also recognized by our Marblehead Merchants Group with special events at their unique businesses. It is noted this group is a strong support to our village daily and we are proud of all of their ongoing efforts in serving our community.

Residents, visitors, local officials, county officials and state officials equally attended this event and celebrated this wonderful day.



Our 125th Anniversary was a day to remember and I thank all who made it a success.



2016 also brought about the official acquition of the former Lifeboat Station subdivision through the leadership of Western Reserve Land Conservancy to secure a village park. The park is to be named after prominent local Coastguardsman Lucien M. Clemons.



As shared by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy press release:



The park property, once owned by the Clemons family, is nestled near Clemons Cemetery not far from Marblehead Lighthouse State Park and the current Coast Guard Station. The park boasts more than 2 acres of open green space and nearly 3 acres of submerged land creating a serene inlet that will be permanently preserved and utilized as a public park. The park will provide Marblehead residents, vacationers and tourist with non-motorized boat access to Lake Erie, ideal fishing and birding opportunities, as well as a place to relax and enjoy the Lake Erie scenery.



The inlet at the property provides great views of the lake and a rock break wall at the west end protects this cove. The village will work to restore pockets of native vegetation to attract local wildlife and migratory bird populations. Future plans call for public parking and restrooms across East Main Street on land already owned by the village.



Funding for the project was generously provided by donations from individuals in the community; a Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program grant administered by the Ohio Public Works Commission; a Coast and Estuarine Land Conservation Program grant administered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Ohio Department of National Resources Office of Coastal Management; and a Nature Works grant administered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Office of Real Estate.



Lucien M. Clemons, and his brothers AJ and Hubbard, were awarded the first-ever Gold Lifesaving Medals issued by the United States government for maritime rescue on the Great Lakes after saving two men from a schooner wreck in 1875. In 1876, Lucien was appointed as the first Keeper of the Marblehead Life Saving Station, one of seven original Life Saving Stations on the Great Lakes; he served in that position for more than 2 decades. Lucien M. Clemons Park informational signage will bring to life the history and legacy of Lucien M. Clemons and the Clemons family; the park will forever be a testament to Marblehead’s rich history of maritime rescue operations.



This acquisition was a monumental day for the Village of Marblehead and quite honor as we celebrated our 125th anniversary. With the leadership and guidance of Western Reserve Land Conservancy and village officials, this procurement of Lucien M. Clemons Park has made a long awaited dream a reality. This acquisition gives our administration great pride in knowing that a village park with access to the shores of Lake Erie has been secured for our residents, visitors and future generations. The Marblehead community and many visitors to our peninsula have been behind this project from the start and we are ever so thankful for their support and patience. Lucien M. Clemons Park is a gem on the shores of Lake Erie in the Village of Marblehead.



The administration anticipates an official grand opening to be established in 2017.



As Mayor, I reflect back to when I first became a council member in 1997. At that time, as is now, I have always considered myself fortunate to have followed in the footsteps of the previous dedicated administrations that helped form our community. Their leadership, dedication and set standards have produced a strong municipality that will sustain future generations. Every elected official that has served or is currently serving, has done so with the best interest of the Village of Marblehead in mind. As I look at our current administration and employees, I am proud to say that this great legacy continues. Our team is strong and our goal is common; the goal to sustain our fine village to its fullest potential with keeping future generations in mind.



Our current administration remains unified under the guidance of our elected Village Council. Our veteran members consist of President Pro Tem John Starcher, Councilwoman Angie Kukay, Councilman Dean Dorko, Councilman Duane Myers, Councilman David Redett and Councilman Ron Royhab. This dedicated group of individuals offers 110% for the love of their community with limited time, limited funding and limited compensation or praise.



Each councilmember chairs a sub-committee and holds membership on two (2) other committees.



Our Committees are as follows:



• Annexation/Subdivision/Planning Commission

• Beautification/Parks/Cemetery

• Streets/Sidewalks/Service

• Finance and Records

• Safety and Insurance

• Utilities/Ferries/Waterfront



President Pro Tem John Starcher remains the Chairman of the Finance Committee. As since first elected, Councilman Starcher continues to serve the village above and beyond his role, in all areas, including committees and Acting Mayor. Councilman Starcher is a strong leader and a strong source of support to this administration, and to me personally.



In his area of finance, Councilman Starcher, along with Councilwoman Kukay, Councilman Redett and Fiscal Officer Rhonda Sowers, work closely to ensure funds are spent wisely and the village is kept in the black. This is a daily responsibility and all are commended for their efforts. Councilwoman Kukay equally is the Chairwoman of our Safety and Insurance Committee. The committee equally overlaps and requires close work with our fiscal group. Mrs. Kukay is able to take the lead with this committee as she always represents the village and employees with the best interest at hand.



For 2016, the Total Appropriation Budget total was over $4,000,000.00. Of those funds,

Approximately $2,000,000.00 was allotted with village operations and over $1,000,000.00 allotted with our sole utility of water. The remaining funding received in the form of grant awards for the acquisition of the Life Boat Station property.



The Finance Committee is dedicated in making long -term decisions as we look towards the future of the village.



In Marblehead Zoning, Bob Hruska remains the Marblehead Zoning Administrator, Planning Commission Secretary, Marblehead Representative to the Regional Planning Commission, Flood Plain Administrator, Waterfront Development Administrator, Grant Liaison, Assistant to the Fiscal Officer and Chairman of the Record Committee. Bob’s team spirit, professionalism and dedication to the village and administration goes above and beyond.



In 2016, Bob issued the following permits:

• 18 Houses

• 4 house additions

• 25 accessory structures

• 5 decks

• 3 fences



The Zoning Department supports our Village Planning Commission. In October, our veteran Chairman Hal Clagg retired from the Commission after 16 years of service with the village. Chairman Clagg maintained an excellent knowledge of our Zoning Ordinance and professionally administered this law with fairness to all. Chairman Clagg’s dedication to the Village of Marblehead and the Planning Commission is sincerely missed as we wish him well in his retirement.



Currently, the commission consists of the Mayor, Councilman, David Redett (Chairman of Annexation/Subdivision/Planning Commission) and resident volunteer members Terry Glovinsky, Richard Zembela and new appointment village resident Tim Feller.



Mr. Feller is a graduate of the University of Akron and a Licensed Land Surveyor by trade. Mr. Feller joins our commission with a vast knowledge of zoning and land development experience. In 2017, Mr. Feller has accepted the Chairman’s position with the Commission and Councilman Redett as the Vice Chairman. Councilman Redett has vastly and professionally oriented to this committee over the past few years and will continue to represent the administration in this role.



This past year, the Planning Commission ruled on 12 cases involving public hearings, including a 70 Unit Condominium development at Bay Point. They also hosted several informal meetings with local developers for upcoming projects.



The knowledge and skill offered by the Planning Commission to this administration remains a valuable asset, ensuring our zoning code is followed as governed by ordinance. All are praised for their efforts and dedication to our village.



Our sole utility in the village remains our Water Department. The Water Department is governed by the elected Board of Public Affairs (BPA). The fine leadership in the area consists of BPA President Robert Boytim, BPA Board Members George Danchisen and Lyn App, Councilman Duane Myers (Chairman of Utilities/Ferries/Waterfront), Water Plant Superintendent Matt Berry and Water Department Staff. Additionally, Olga Trumpower continues to serve this division with exceptional skill as the Billing Clerk.

Councilman Myers continues to represent the administration at monthly BPA meetings and is able to effectively provide a vast source of knowledge to this area based on his community interactions and liaisons.



As in the past, 2016 was a busy and productive year.



The 2016 statistics were as follows:



• Average water produced daily was 120,192 gallons

• Average water produced monthly was 3,655,830 gallons

• The maximum production day was July 3rd with 367,000 gallons

• The maximum production month was July with 7,524,000 gallons



In the spring, plant updates include the conventional filter being rebuilt with all new media and a carbon feeder upgraded as a preventative measure for harmful Algae Blooms.



Additionally, the raw water flow control value was replaced and a new meter reader tool was purchased to improve services.



I applaud all in this area for making the Village of Marblehead’s sole utility top-notch in Ottawa County.



The Marblehead Police Department continues to provide excellent service through safety and protection in our village.



Proudly this past year, Casey Joy was promoted to Department Chief and Loren Welch to Sergeant. Both of these gentlemen possess strong leadership skills and professionalism.



The 2016 Police Statistics are as follows:



• Traffic Stops conducted: 363

• Traffic Warnings Issued: 342

• Traffic Citations Issued: 21

• OVI Arrests: 5

• Criminal Arrest: 37

• Total Calls for Service: 984

• Total Miles Patrolled: 57, 861.5



In 2016, the Police Department hosted the annual Police Officer Memorial Ceremony, a Reverse Raffle, Cook Out with a Cop, Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, Memorial Day Ceremony/Parade, Cards for Christmas (where the Officers handed out Gift Cards instead of tickets) and the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting for the community.



The Police Department assisted the community with security or traffic control for the Marblehead Summer Fest, Perch Festival, JIPOA Wine/Beer tasting events, JIPOA Garage Sale event, and the JIPOA Annual Parade.



The department also provides a Daily Senior Watch Program, House Watch Checks, Security of the St. Joseph/ Holy Assumption Cemetery gate and daily business checks.



In this past year, the Police Department remodeled its office and evidence room, installed security cameras in the office and upgraded the department’s Report Management System to better document its calls to service. Chief Joy and Sergeant Welch also became Certified NARCAN Instructors and certified all the officers to administer this life saving medication.



In 2017, the Police Department’s mission will be to continue to protect and serve the citizens of the Village of Marblehead to the highest degree in a professional caring manner. The administration is truly proud of our Police Department in regard to their role and focus on the village as a whole. The village is fortunate to be represented by such a professional team and they are appreciated by our administration.



Our Street and Maintenance Department remains very busy with our full-time Street Commissioner Bryan Lucas and two part-time employees. The department does an excellent job covering a large territory.



This past year the department worked closely with the Parks Committee in regards to various upgrades with James Park. In 2017, the upgrades will continue with an installation of a Volleyball Court for community use.



Councilman Dean Dorko is the chairman of our Streets, Sidewalk and Service Committee. As chairman of this committee, Councilman Dorko works closely with our Street Commissioner. An annual review of the village infrastructure and streets is maintained by the group with specific goals set and budgeted. Councilman Dorko truly understands the importance of maintaining the integrity of the village infrastructure with the resident’s desires and best interest represented.



Our goal in 2017 is to continue our review of streets and implement improvements as able.



I commend Street Commissioner Bryan Lucas and staff for their daily efforts with limited staffing and funds. Street Commissioner Lucas and his staff remain dedicated to the village by offering 100% at 365 days per year. The efforts of this small group are noted and appreciated by all.



In the area of Beautification/Parks/Cemetery Committee, Chairman Ron Royhab has worked diligently to guide our village goals into 2016.



The first two miles of the new Marblehead Village Bikeway along SR 163 experienced its first summer season in 2016 and it was a major attraction. Walkers, joggers and bikers took advantage of the trail at various times of the day and evening. The administration looks forward to potential future expansion of this bikeway around the peninsula as a community goal.



Early in 2016, the village administration met with a group of Danbury High School students who were concerned with the condition of the basketball court in James Park and other issues. The students researched various communities and came back with recommendations for improvements.



Based on this joint effort, James Park saw various improvements in 2016.



The larger basketball court was renovated to regulation size for older students and a smaller court for younger children. These improvements also included new basketball hoops, backboards and nets. The old swings in the playground were replaced and new playground mulch was added to the play areas. Pet stations were additionally installed with disposal bags for pet owners to clean up after their pets when visiting the park.



Goals for 2017 include a Sand Volleyball Court in James Park and additional Pet Stations placed in the village.



It is noted the same group of students who approached the village for park improvement assisted in the annual park clean up this year and painted the swing frames in the playground area.



It was a pleasure for this administration to see our youth take ownership in this effort and we encourage others to follow this example. Together we can get things done. I commend Councilman Royhab for maintaining a very busy and productive year for the benefit of our community.



Rhonda Sowers continues to serve our village as our Fiscal Officer overseeing our village budget, finances and daily operations .Mrs. Sowers truly is the “heartbeat of our village.” Because of the part-time status of administration, most issues are filtered through our Fiscal Officer for direction. Mrs. Sowers maintains professionalism, and based on her years of experience has a strong knowledge in all areas of local and state government.



This past year, Mrs. Sowers not only worked with day to day operations, but was tasked with the cumbersome challenge of working with the received grant monies for the Life Boat Station acquisition.

Countless hours were spent to insure the village was meeting all criteria on a state and federal level.

I applaud Mrs. Sowers for her hard work and diligent efforts with this project. On behalf of the village, our residents and visitors I thank you for making our goal a reality for future generations.



Our village is truly fortunate to have such a dedicated expert as a member of our team. Mrs. Sowers is commended for her role and dedication to the Village of Marblehead and Administration.



From a legal stand point in 2016, the village addressed a total of 6 ordinances and 7 resolutions.



Jim Barney, of the law firm Kocher and Gillum, has been a member of our team for over 11 years. Mr. Barney continues to guide us in legal matters and be a solid source of legal representation. Mr. Barney is honest, ethical and remains truly vested in his commitment to our village and our administration. Solicitor Barney is available 24/7 and is a sound force in the area of law and government. We are proud to have Solicitor Barney representing the Village of Marblehead and it is a professional and personal honor to serve with such a fine man.



In closing and reflection, I look at the leadership and dedication of all the Village of Marblehead Council, Board of Public Affairs, Zoning Administrator, Planning Commission, Fiscal Officer, Solicitor and all employees knowing their commitment to the commonwealth and fellow man remains the number one priority.



As in 2016 we will continue to build on our past efforts and goals. We will continue to focus on infrastructure improvements for the betterment of our community. We will continue to monitor and plan our financial future. We will increase public awareness and community involvement. We will focus on meeting the needs of the village with continued growth. This administration vows to evaluate each situation and act in the most viable means for the health, safety and welfare of its employees, resident and visitors



The goal established by Mayor Greisser and our forefathers in 1891 continues on as we focus our efforts in 2017 to retain the Village of Marblehead as a prominent commonwealth of opportunity for all.



May the Village of Marblehead continue to prosper as a precious gem on the shores of Lake Erie for many future generations.



May God bless the Village of Marblehead, The Township of Danbury, County of Ottawa,. State of Ohio, and The United States of America, now and always.