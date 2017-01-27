2016 a productive year for Ottawa County Community Foundation

The following were elected as officers to head the Foundation in 2017:

• Joy Roth, President

• Deb Harmeyer, 1st Vice President

• Dr. Derrill Hablitzel, Vice President for Public Relations

• Marcia Jess, Secretary

• John Madison, Treasurer



The Foundation was entrusted with more than $92,000 in donations to new and existing funds during 2016, according to President Roth. “It’s an extraordinary result,” Roth said. “It’s another example of the incredible generosity of this county and its heritage of giving and volunteering.” With current assets of over $6.7 million, which are invested for the future, we were able to support special projects by local organizations as well as students seeking higher education. Total giving back to the community from established funds in 2016 was over $345,000. This included 109 scholarships, 22 grants to nonprofit organizations, and other donor directed giving.



Scholarship applications for graduating seniors can be obtained from the guidance office in high schools throughout Ottawa County. The Grants Committee is currently accepting requests for funding for 2017. Interested nonprofit organizations should check out the Grant Guidelines which are available on the Foundation’s website. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, March 15, 2017.



President Roth also expressed thanks to businesses and individuals for their generous response to the recent operating fund campaign. This support enables the Ottawa County Community Foundation to continue its mission: Doing Good. Forever.



The Ottawa County Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created in 1999 by the citizens of our community to improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the Ottawa County area. The Foundation provides grants, scholarships, and endowments that have benefited groups like schools, religious groups and other nonprofit organizations. To learn more about the foundation or how to start a named fund or scholarship, visit ottawaccf.org.