Port Clinton Police Department blotter

000929-17 01/25/2017 03:52 ASSISTANCE

TWO MALES DRIVING A WHITE CHEVY MALIBU SHOPLIFTED A LARGE TV. ONE OF THE SUSPECTS POSSIBLY LIVES IN THE CITY

DISPO: OFFICERS WERE GIVEN THE INFORMATION AND WILL BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THE VEHICLE

Other INSIDE THE CITY



000930-17 01/25/2017 04:59 MEDIA REQUEST / CALL

PCPD

MEDIA REQUEST / NOTHING TO REPORT

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000931-17 01/25/2017 05:51 ASSISTANCE

PCPD

POWER LINE THAT IS BUZZING AND HAS ARCED A FEW TIMES IN THE BACK PARKING LOT

DISPO: CONTACTED OHIO EDISON

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000932-17 01/25/2017 06:17 TRAFFIC STOP

Warning Issued PERRY/MCDONALD'S



000933-17 01/25/2017 06:50 COMPLAINT FOR OTHER AGENCY

PCPD

RECEIVING THREATENING/HARASSING TEXT MESSAGES FROM ROOMMATES MOTHER WHILE WORKING AT ADFILM

DISPO: COUNTY WAS CONTACTED AND A DEPUTY WAS SENT TO SPEAK TO HER

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000934-17 01/25/2017 07:07 SUBPOENA / SERVED

COFFEE EXPRESS

SUBPOENA SERVED PERSONALLY

Assistance Rendered 128 W 2ND



000935-17 01/25/2017 07:08 SCHOOL PATROL

PC CITY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL PATROL

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



000936-17 01/25/2017 07:08 SCHOOL PATROL

PC CITY SCHOOLS

SCHOOL PATROL

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



000937-17 01/25/2017 07:24 COMPLAINT FOR OTHER AGENCY

CHILD YELLING FOR HELP AND FLASHING THE BACK PORCH LIGHT

DISPO: OUTSIDE CITY LIMITS TRANSFERRED TO THE SHERIFFS OFFICE

Other 1231 W FREMONT RD



000938-17 01/25/2017 07:28 TRAFFIC STOP

FULTON/9TH

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



000939-17 01/25/2017 07:56 ALARM

RITE AID

ALARM ACTIVATION

DISPO: OFFICER SPOKE WITH AN EMPLOYEE, ACCIDENTAL ALARM

Assistance Rendered 1634 E PERRY



000940-17 01/25/2017 08:24 MEDIA REQUEST / CALL

NEWS HERALD

MEDIA REQUEST / NOTHING TO REPORT

Other 115 W 2ND ST



000941-17 01/25/2017 09:24 LEADS PRINTOUT / CCH FOR OTHER AGENCY

CITY/COUNTY BUILDING

LEADS PRINTOUT

Other 1868 E PERRY



000942-17 01/25/2017 09:48 COURT DETAIL

CITY/COUNTY BUILDING

COURT DETAIL

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000943-17 01/25/2017 10:27 ASSISTANCE

REQUEST OFFICER TO STAND BY WHY HE PICKS UP HIS PERSONAL ITEMS

DISPO: SUBJECT HAS HIS PERSONAL BELONGINGS

Assistance Rendered 805 DELAWARE



000944-17 01/25/2017 10:29 LEADS PRINTOUT / CCH FOR OTHER AGENCY

CITY/COUNTY BUILDING

LEADS PRINTOUT

Other 1868 E PERRY



000945-17 01/25/2017 10:46 TRAFFIC STOP

OHIO ST

Verbal Warning UNKNOWN



000946-17 01/25/2017 10:58 WARRANT SERVED

OHIO ST

WARRANT SERVED

SEE REPORT #91-17

Report Written UNKNOWN



000947-17 01/25/2017 11:53 FOLLOW UP

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 920 OHIO ST



000948-17 01/25/2017 13:46 ASSISTANCE

Other UNKNOWN



000949-17 01/25/2017 13:47 TRAFFIC STOP

FULTON/EDGEWOOD

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



000950-17 01/25/2017 13:54 LEADS PRINTOUT / CCH FOR OTHER AGENCY

CITY/COUNTY BUILDING

LEADS PRINTOUT

Other 1868 E PERRY



000951-17 01/25/2017 14:14 LEADS PRINTOUT / CCH FOR OTHER AGENCY

CITY/COUNTY BUILDING

LEADS PRINTOUT

Other 1868 E PERRY



000952-17 01/25/2017 15:11 FOLLOW UP

PCPD

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000953-17 01/25/2017 15:14 FOLLOW UP

FOLLOW UP

Assistance Rendered 329 POLK



000954-17 01/25/2017 16:10 ALARM TESTING

EDGEWOOD MANOR

FIRE TEST

Assistance Rendered 1330 FULTON



000955-17 01/25/2017 16:18 ALARM

EDGEWOOD MANOR

FIRE ALARM TESTING

Assistance Rendered 1330 FULTON



000956-17 01/25/2017 16:31 TRAFFIC STOP

LAKESHORE/CITY LIMITS

Warning Issued UNKNOWN



000957-17 01/25/2017 16:56 ASSISTANCE

LIFT ASSIST

DISPO: ASSISTANCE RENDERED

Assistance Rendered 515 W LAKESHORE



000958-17 01/25/2017 17:06 911 CALL

UNWANTED SUBJECT AT HIS DOOR

DISPO: SUBJECT HAS BEEN ADVISED NOT TO RETURN TO THE RESIDENCE

SEE REPORT #0092-17

Report Written 213 BUCKEYE



000959-17 01/25/2017 17:08 AMBULANCE REQUEST

LIFT ASSIST

DISPO: SQUAD DISPATCHED

Assistance Rendered 515 W LAKESHORE



000960-17 01/25/2017 17:27 ANIMAL COMPLAINT

INJURED CAT IN THE GRASS HAS BEEN THERE FOR SEVERAL HOURS

DISPO: NO VISIBLE INJURIES AND SEEMS TO BE OK

Assistance Rendered 1106 E 3RD



000961-17 01/25/2017 17:32 CIVIL COMPLAINT

12TH STREET APARTMENTS

CIVIL COMPLAINT

DISPO: OFFICER ADVISED HIM OF HIS OPTIONS

Assistance Rendered UNKNOWN



000962-17 01/25/2017 18:06 ASSISTANCE

SUBJECT RECEIVED A AUTOMATED CALL TRYING TO SELL HIM A CREDIT CARD

DISPO: THE CALLER JUST WANTED US TO BE AWARE OF IT AND DID NOT NEED A REPORT

Assistance Rendered 422 E 6TH



000963-17 01/25/2017 18:19 FIRE TEST

PCPD

FIRE TEST

DISPO: COMPLETE

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000964-17 01/25/2017 19:25 TRAFFIC STOP

BRANDS MARINA

Citation Issued 451 LAKESHORE



000965-17 01/25/2017 19:45 MISSING PERSON

CALLERS NEPHEW HAS NOT RETURNED HOME

DISPO: SUBJECT HAS BEEN LOCATED

Assistance Rendered 1195 W FREMONT



000967-17 01/25/2017 21:46 MEDIA REQUEST / CALL

PCPD

MEDIA REQUEST / NOTHING TO REPORT

Assistance Rendered 1868 E PERRY



000968-17 01/25/2017 22:35 THEFT / REPORT

MARATHON

THEFT OF BEER

SEE REPORT #93-17

Report Written 1810 E PERRY