Marblehead Police Department blotter

Jan. 15, 2017 through Jan. 21, 2017

1 - Telephone Harassment

1 - Vandalism

1 - Deaths Non-Suspicious

2 - Security Checks (Found Open Door)

1 - Check the Safety

3 - Suspicious Persons/Vehicles

1 - Found/Recovered Property

1 - Assist Other Departments

4 - Assist Ambulance

4 - 911 Call

1 - Speeding/Assured Clear Distance

1 - Assist Danbury Township Fire Department

2 - Assist Other Marblehead Unit

1 - Attempt to Locate

7 - Business Checks

1 - Child Custody Dispute

1 - Headlamps Required

10 - House Watch Checks

1 - Open Burning Complaint

2 - Visiting Parks After Closing



46 Total Calls for Week