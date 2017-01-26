Marblehead Police Department blotter
Jan. 15, 2017 through Jan. 21, 2017
1 - Telephone Harassment
1 - Vandalism
1 - Deaths Non-Suspicious
2 - Security Checks (Found Open Door)
1 - Check the Safety
3 - Suspicious Persons/Vehicles
1 - Found/Recovered Property
1 - Assist Other Departments
4 - Assist Ambulance
4 - 911 Call
1 - Speeding/Assured Clear Distance
1 - Assist Danbury Township Fire Department
2 - Assist Other Marblehead Unit
1 - Attempt to Locate
7 - Business Checks
1 - Child Custody Dispute
1 - Headlamps Required
10 - House Watch Checks
1 - Open Burning Complaint
2 - Visiting Parks After Closing
46 Total Calls for Week
Follow Us