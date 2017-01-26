Oak Harbor holds inaugural business round table

In attendance at the event were representatives from the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, Ottawa County Commissioners, representatives from the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the Oak Harbor Development Group and local business owners.

“The biggest thing businesses have come to me and asked me for is opportunity,” said Mayor Helle.

Mike Shadoan of the Oak Harbor Development Group showed this rendering at the meeting. It is an old projection of what residents wanted the riverfront to look like.

OCIC

“I see the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation as an opportunity to be involved and to move the community forward. Our main goal is to work with the business community,” said OCIC director Jamie Beier Grant, who has been director for 12 years. “We, as an organization, are looking for discussions with small businesses; how to help you and keep you competitive.”

Beier Grant spoke about what the OCIC does and what they can offer to employees, employers and the community. OCIC runs the OhioMeansJobs office where they continuously share job postings through the office and through social media. They also offer many financial programs that are applicable to the small business community such as:

OCIC Revolving Loan Fund Program

Gap financing and down payment assistance, fixed rates, 3-5 year term, private lender participation and business equity required

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Revolving Loan Fund Program

Gap financing, fixed rates, terms up to 10 years, funds projects that hire low to moderate income employees, private lender participating and business equity required

Small Business Administration Loans

Band led financing backed by Small Business Administration, business equity required

“Loans can help fill the gap to help your business move forward,” said Beier Grant.

“Programs come and go, but we stay on top of them to make sure we know what best serves the business community,” said Beier Grant.

Oak Harbor Chamber

“The mission statement of the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote economic growth, development and quality of life,” said Oak Harbor Chamber director Valerie Winterfield. Winterfield has held that position for 9 years.

Winterfield talked about the benefits of joining the chamber and the events that they sponsor.

“The events we sponsor are a way to get people downtown and promote economic growth,” said Winterfield.

One of the programs that Winterfield referenced was their Business Over Breakfast which is a networking and education series. It encourages chamber members to meet regularly, exchange contact details and share information, ideas and knowledge in a positive environment. Each event offers time for coffee and breakfast while networking followed by a short presentation on relevant business related topics to help improve the performance and bottom line results of organizations.

Member cost for Business Over Breakfast is $5. An added incentive for members is if they attend three of the four sessions each calendar year, they will receive two complimentary tickets to the chamber’s annual dinner meeting and a $10 Oak Harbor Chamber gift certificate. The next Business Over Breakfast takes place on Feb. 9.

Oak Harbor Development Group

“In 2012 the village developed a downtown revitalization plan. We wanted to know: what do we need, how to we thrive, how do we implement this?” said chair of the Oak Harbor Development Group Mike Shadoan.

“We are the dreamers of Oak Harbor,” said Shadoan.

Shadoan and his family moved to Oak Harbor from Cleveland where he opened Radiant Windows. Shadoan and the Oak Harbor Development Group’s focus is seeing what will bring other businesses and families into Oak Harbor and helping them stay.

“There are a lot of moving parts, but we want to do what’s best for the community,” said Shadoan. “We can help connect the dots for new business and help find out what agency does what.”

“We are all volunteer,” said Shadoan. “We do this because we love Oak Harbor and want to see it succeed.”

The future of Davis-Besse

During the brainstorming session of the event, those in attendance had questions about the future of the Davis-Besse power plant.

“There are conversations happening,” said OCIC director Jamie Beier Grant. “First Energy is putting finishing touches on a strategy.”

Davis-Besse employs over 700 people in the area. Those at the meeting spoke of the economic impact losing those jobs would be on the community. Elected officials urged those who are worried about the plant closing to contact their elected officials at the state level.

Letting the people at the State of Ohio know how their constituents feel will make an impact. Steve Arndt represents the 89th district of the Ohio House of Representatives. Randy Gardner represents the 2nd district of the Ohio Senate.

For more information on these organizations visit:

Ottawa County Improvement Corporation: ocic.biz

Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce: oakharborohio.net

Oak Harbor Development Group: Facebook.com/Oak Harbor Development Group