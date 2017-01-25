Save a Life: Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum
On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and The Beacon are co-sponsoring a Community Substance Abuse Awareness Forum at Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center at 4-6 p.m. Similar forums were conducted in Genoa, Oak Harbor and Danbury Township.
Guest speakers include:
• Mark Stahl, Ottawa County Commissioner
• Stephen Levorchick, Ottawa County Sheriff
• James VanEerten, Ottawa County Prosecutor
• Judge Bruce Winters, Common Pleas Court
• Joel Barton, Ottawa County Drug Task Force
• Dr. Daniel Cadigan, Ottawa County Coroner
• Erika Warren, recovering since 2013
• Nate Kehlmeier, recovering since 2008
This event is free and open to the public.
