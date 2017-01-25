Treasurer Josh Mandel announces launch of Oak Harbor’s Open Checkbook

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the launch of the Village of Oak Harbor’s online checkbook on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

The Ohio Treasurer’s office was joined at the announcement by Oak Harbor Fiscal Officer Henry Jarrett, Mayor Joe Helle, Administrator Randall Genzman and members of Oak Harbor City Council. Oak Harbor and Elmore are the second and third villages in Ottawa County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com.

Oak Harbor’s online checkbook includes over 21,000 individual transactions that represent more than $19.7 million of total spending over the past three years.

“I believe the people of Ottawa County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Treasurer Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“Oak Harbor Village is looking forward to using the OhioCheckbook.com application and we are excited to join other entities in Ottawa County as leaders in transparency,” said Fiscal Officer Henry Jarrett.

OhioCheckbook.com displays more than $564 billion in spending over the past eight years, including more than 153 million transactions

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com.