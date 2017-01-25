Magruder VIP On the Go Trips for 2017

The Magruder VIP Club will offer the following trips for 2017. These trips are not limited to just VIP members-friends and family of VIP members as well as the general public may participate in the trips. For more information, please call Michele at 419-734-3131 ext. 3147, or Marty at 419-734-5362. There will be two airplane trips this year. The first one is to the Colorado Rockies from June 17-25, 2017 and costs $2,999 per person, which includes air fare. This trip will visit: Denver, Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Junction, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Colorado National Monument, Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, Mesa Verde National Park, Pike Peak Cog Railway and Garden of the Gods.

The second plane trip is overseas to see British Landscapes from August 19-28, 2017 and costs $4,799 per person which includes airfare. This trip visits: London Virgin Trains East Coast, York Edinburg Castle, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Lake District, North Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon, Stonehenge and Cotswolds.



There will be a bus trip to Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa Canada August 12-19, 2017. The trip includes seven nights lodging including 5 in the Montreal area as well as guided tours of Montreal, Quebec City & Canada’s capital city-Ottawa, visit to Notre Dame Basilica, visit to Montreal's Underground City & Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, narrated cruise on the St. Lawrence River, admission to Montreal Tour and Canadian Museum of History. Cost per person for double occupancy is $805.



There is also a trip to Cape Cod & Martha’s Vineyard June 18-24, 2017 and the cost is $569 per person for double occupancy. This trip is on a waiting list, but if you have any interest, be sure to get on the list.



There is also a one day trip to Cleveland on Tuesday, June 13, for $92 per person. See a blend of heritage and development as the trip visits: Glenville, Church Alley, the Cultural Gardens, a ride on the RTA Waterfront Trolley, lunch at the Hofbrauhaus, a walking tour of Terminal Tower/Tower City and much more including a visit to Heinen’s and Peterson’s nuts. Roundtrip motorcoach, trolley and lunch included in the price.