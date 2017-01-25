Oak Harbor K of C holding pancake breakfast

On Sunday, January 29, the Oak Harbor Knights of Columbus will kick off Catholic Schools Week by sponsoring an all you can eat pancake and sausage family breakfast at St. Boniface Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. Menu includes homemade rolls, homemade applesauce, coffee, hot chocolate and juice.

Adults can eat for a $6 donation and children under 12 are $3. Proceeds will benefit the Heartbeat Pregnancy Center of Ottawa County. Along with the breakfast the K of C is holding a Big Hearts for Little Hearts baby shower to benefit Heartbeat.

The theme of Catholic Schools Week is Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.