State of the City

The Street Department were able to install 340 tons of asphalt: repairing potholes sink holes, depressions and milled locations. They replaced and raised 65 stop signs and 35 no parking signs. Rebuilt damaged lane and curb line on 9th and 11th street. Collected over 500 cubic yards of leaves in November and December. Maintained passable roads with brine as our primary de-icer. Expanded our brine program by adding another 1000-gallon truck and 8000 gallons of storage. In addition to rebuilding, the berm on Lakeshore Drive washed out by high seas.



At the Cemeteries, the crew completed 40 full burials and 37 interments of cremains, one crypt internment in the Mausoleum. The crew placed 26 foundations for grave markers, 14 of which were Veteran markers. There were seven wreaths placed in the Veteran Circle from the Wreaths across America program. The crew continued the stone border program around the foundations and head stones-which will be ongoing. They completed two full clean ups and successfully managed the weeds and grass, and installed berm stone around the new asphalt.



As for sewer collection, they were able to rebuild/repaired 12 and replace eight catch basins, fix eight main leaks that were causing sink holes, completed four new sewer taps with stub and clean-out to right away, and they jet and cleaned over 1500 feet of sewer main. Lastly, they cleaned 360 catch basins.



The Water Department installed 140 radio read meters to bringing us to over 1/3 of the city on radio read meters. This has helped significantly lower the number of estimated readings especially in the winter months. The sewer deduct program we offer for the summer outside water usage returned a total of $12,512.13 to our customers that participated in the program. There was over $22,000.00 in delinquent water/sewer bills we certified as a property lien to the Ottawa County Auditor. In addition, we collected almost $20,000.00 from Ottawa County for property liens we have certified in the past. This has been instrumental in bringing our delinquent amount down from almost $22,000.00 as of the end of 2015 to just under $14,000.00 currently.



The crew cut the phragmites, in the wet lands. Purchased a new city garage at 33 Park Drive. The building was vacant and without utilities for many years. We remodeled and retrofitted the interior to suit our needs using little contract labor. Having this building accommodates all our equipment to be inside and not having it sit out in the elements.



Wastewater Treatment operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In 2016 the crew rebuilt the aeration system in the aerobic digester, inspected around 4,000 feet of sewer line with the camera, assisted with the Madison Street Project; with main line camera, push camera, and dying the sewer laterals in downtown area. They treated 783,559 million gallons of water, and had 31.06 inches of rain. The plant processed 2,104,254 gallons of sludge, which was reduced to 2463.11 dry tone of sludge taken to the landfill. In addition to converting, four lift stations over the same style and brand of pump for the ease of maintenance, and ability to deep spare pumps on hand.





In 2016, the Police Department had 14,071 dispatch calls: 113 crash calls, 2,684 offense reports (which creates a case), 478 adult criminal arrests, 18 juvenile criminal arrests, 263 traffic citations, and 106 parking tickets. Staffing in 2016: 15 full time police officers, 4 part-time (reserve) police officers, 5 full time dispatchers, 1 part-time dispatcher, two detectives, 1 Juvenile Bureau/School Resource Officer, and 18 in the Marine Division. The Department was able to upgrade our aging “shot-guns” which were a variety of Remington 870 shotguns that had been purchased throughout the years. Each vehicle is now equipped with a Remington 870 P-Max Shotgun. The Department began equip-ping all the Road Division Officers with Naloxone for both community and officer safety to combat the heroin epidemic. The Department was able to “upgrade” our Video Monitoring capabilities with the Communications Office. This upgrade also allowed us to create the E-Commerce Zone at City Hall.





It was a busy year for the Fire Department. We had over 421 fire calls that includes 253 State reported calls. .Through the course of the year, the Fire Department put on 38 Fire Prevention Programs for many of our citizens-talks involving 1000 children and adults. The department also attended 55 public service events. Both Fire Prevention and public service events are at no cost to the City-due to volunteer hours by the firefighters. Also installed 195 free smoke detectors at no cost in residents’ homes.



Specialized training completed in 2016 included; Railroad Hazmat and Bracken Oil Response.



Items that were able to be purchase in 2016: new lifts for the City Garage for lifting 3 axle firetrucks for maintenance, new ladder truck was ordered and built (delivered 1/10/2017).



Lastly, the Firefighters Memorial was built in 2016 and the dedication was on 9/11/2016 (much of the materials and labor were donated).



Special Projects throughout 2016 consisted of West Lakeshore Drive sidewalk being constructed and completed. The City of Port Clinton obtained federal monies in the form of Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for fiscal year 2016. The City then, with the help of R. E. Warner applied those funds to design a sidewalk that would connect the western portion of the City on State Route 163, aka West Lakeshore Drive to the downtown area. Total length of the sidewalk is 4,163.8 lineal feet. Original contract price for the sidewalk was $234,674.35. Final price was $209,792.03 with a cost savings of $24,882.32.



With some help from the Fire Levy, four new hydrants were replaced and relocated along West Lakeshore Drive. One included a lead joint, which was replaced due to discovery.



2016 also brought the start of Phase 2 of the Madison Street Project, which began with replacement of all water main lines & sewer main lines on Madison Street. Multiple funding agencies were used to get this much needed infrastructure improvement completed. Original contract cost of the project is $720,670.50. Currently, the majority of the project is complete. Speer Brothers, Inc. from Sandusky, Ohio are the contractors they have installed the following:



• 890 lineal feet of 8” sewer main, 1375 feet of new sewer laterals, 27 new clean outs and 2 new manholes.

• 1331 lineal feet of water main replaced ranging from 6” -12” in diameter, 4 new fire hydrants in the downtown area. In addition to 11 new meter pits, and 15 new isolation valves.



As you are aware this is the first part of Phase 2 of the Madison Street Project, we are 50% through Phase 2.



I would like to thank all the businesses for their utmost patience and understanding during this process. You are an integral part of making downtown great again. I would also like to thank the residents and businesses who came down, to check the progress of the job, asked questions, handed out bottles of water and cookies during the holiday season, and any words of encouragement to the workers on those not so pleasant days.



Financial Status for the City of Port Clinton are as follows:



General Fund:

• Revenues equaled a total of $3,558,323.26 for 2016. This as 107.11% of the expected revenue amount of $3,322,100.00. This was also a 16.89 % increase from the 2015 Fiscal Year Revenues of $3,044,860.68. Property Taxes were down 0.92% from the 2015 Fiscal Year but Dock Taxes were up 125.08% from the 2015 Fiscal Year.

• Expenses equaled a total of $3,183,210.63 for 2016. This was 97.90% of the expected expense amount of $3,251,444.00. This was a 4.56% decrease from the 2015 Fiscal Year Expenses of $3,335,473.34.

• The Net Gain for the General Fund for 2016 was $375,112.63 compared to the anticipated gain of $70,656. This brought the General Fund Carryover Balance to a total of $418,951.31 as of December 31, 2016; compared to a General Fund Carryover Balance of $43,838.68 as of December 31, 2015.



Other Funds:

• Revenues for all other funds equaled a total of $10,916,153.56 for 2016. This was 107.3% of the expected revenue amount of $10,177,230.66. This was also a 9.7% increase the 2015 Fiscal Year Revenues of $9,950,539.35 from all other funds.

• Expenses equaled a total of $11,091,662.96 for all other funds in 2016. This was a 98.27% of the expected expense amount of $11,287,109.67. This was a 9.72% increase from the 2015 Fiscal Year Expenses of $10,108,896.58 for all other funds.

• The Net Loss for all other funds was ($175,509.40) compared to the anticipated loss of ($1,109,879.01). The Carryover Balance for all other funds was $1,915,669.73 as of December 31, 2016; compared to the Carryover Balance for all other funds of $2,091,179.13 as of December 31, 2015.



Projections

• It is anticipated that the General Fund will receive a total of $3,423,775.00 in revenue for the 2017 Fiscal Year. It is also anticipated that the General Fund will have a total of $3,470,434.00 in expenditures. If these figures hold true, it is anticipated that the General Fund will have a Net Loss of $46,659.00; and the Carryover Balance as of December 31, 2017 will be $372,292.31.

• It is anticipated that all Other Funds will receive a total of $8,911,038.57 in revenue for the 2017 Fiscal Year. It is also anticipated that all Other Funds will have a total of $9,672,698.41 in expenditures. If these figures hold true, it is anticipated that all Other Funds will have a Net Loss of $761,659.84; and the Carryover Balance of December 31, 2017 for all other funds will be $1,154,009.89