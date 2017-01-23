Guide to Local Activities for children and adults call for events

In 2006, Port Clinton Recreation Department and Port Clinton City Schools designed the first ever Guide to Local Activities. The guide was so well received by the local community, the Guide was expanded thanks to a partnership with Magruder Hospital and the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The 2017 Guide is in the works and local agencies are asked to submit their entries for the guide.

Submissions must be events for children and adults in the Port Clinton City School District area. The 2017 Guide will feature activities for all ages sponsored by local organizations, businesses as well as Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton City School District, Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Port Clinton.

Activity listing forms can be submitted online at pccsd.net under the Bulletin Board or call any of the following individuals for information: Rachel Fall 419-732-4061; Nikki Adams 419-734-5503; Tracy Colston 419-732-2206; or Jan Gluth 419-732-2102 ext 8. Deadline for submissions is January 27.