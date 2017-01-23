Special rate at Kalahari

The Bataan Memorial Elementary Parents Club is sponsoring a Family Getaway and Fundraiser at America’s largest indoor water park. Stay Thursday night, February 16, and play at the Waterpark Friday February 17. There is no school for students on February 17 due to Staff In-service Day. The special rate of $119 includes four waterpark passes; additional guests are $20.

Call Kalahari and mention Port Clinton Schools for this special rate for members of the community, family, and friends: 1-877-KALAHARI.