Schmitt graduates P-8A Acoustic Operator Class 1604

Collin Schmitt, son of Nate and Laura Schmitt of Catawba, is a 2015 graduate of Port Clinton High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and began naval boot camp on August 4, 2015, as a recruit. During basic training, Collin earned his Marksman ribbon for his expert marksmanship. He also served as an athletic petty officer (APO). He graduated October 2 and became a sailor. He was transferred to Pensacola Naval Air Station on October 3 where he started Naval Air Crew Candidate School (NACCS). This includes tests in running, swimming, a timed one mile swim and rigorous training in survival swimming and water egress.

He graduated from Candidate school on November 5, 2015. Collin continued to his A school training in Pensacola as an Airman Apprentice (AA). He graduated A school on March 31, 2016, and became an Aircrew Warfare Operator (AWO). He was then transferred to Jacksonville Naval Air Station to start Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) training school in the P-8A Poseidon Acoustic Operator Class 1604. He completed training and was one of six sailors who graduated on January 13, 2017, and was promoted to E4.

Petty Officer Schmitt will complete Survival Evasion Rescue training and then be transferred to his duty station to qualify for his position as a P-8A Acoustic Operator. He will track and survey our water borders to keep our country safe. Congratulations Petty Officer Collin Schmitt!