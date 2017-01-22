Rep. Arndt appointed to Chair of House Aging and Long-Term Care Committee

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) appointed Rep. Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) as chair of the House Committee on Aging and Long-Term Care.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the Speaker in his choosing me for the new standing committee on Aging and Long-Term Care,” Arndt said. “I look forward to improving upon, while meeting the needs of, our aging population”.