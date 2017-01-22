Rep. Arndt appointed to Chair of House Aging and Long-Term Care Committee
Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) appointed Rep. Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton) as chair of the House Committee on Aging and Long-Term Care.
“I am truly honored and humbled by the Speaker in his choosing me for the new standing committee on Aging and Long-Term Care,” Arndt said. “I look forward to improving upon, while meeting the needs of, our aging population”.
By serving his second term in the Ohio House, Representative Arndt is building upon his already well-established career in public service, such as his service with Northwest Area Office on Aging and his many years of experience as a county commissioner overseeing a skilled nursing facility. Rep. Arndt has been primarily focused on health care, economic development, workforce, Lake Erie and education initiatives and legislation in the Ohio House. Rep. Arndt has been married to his wife JoAnne for 42 years. They have two children together.
Follow Us