Lakeside Chautauqua invites all to attend monthly community potlucks

From January-May, Lakeside invites friends and neighbors to gather for monthly community potlucks. These gatherings are great for reconnecting with other year-round community members and sharing favorite, family recipes.

During the winter and spring months, Lakeside Chautauqua hosts a handful of events and activities across the grounds, even though most of the shops, restaurants and businesses have closed until the summer.

The potlucks are held from 12-1:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in Wesley Lodge, unless otherwise noted. Wesley Lodge is located at 510 Central Ave., Lakeside.

The main dish will be provided. Guests are invited to bring a side dish or dessert to share.

Upcoming Community Potluck Luncheons:

• Thursday, Feb. 16

• Thursday, March 23 (please note date change)

• Thursday, April 20

• Wednesday, May 17 (please note date change)

For specific information about each potluck, including announcements and time/location changes, visit lakesideohio.com/calendar. There are no admission or parking fees for the community potlucks.

Lakeside Chautauqua is a family destination that has pioneered the act of nurturing mind, body and spirit since 1873. One of the few remaining Chautauqua communities in the United States, Lakeside Chautauqua offers a variety of spiritual, educational, cultural arts and recreational opportunities. Located between Cleveland and Toledo on Lake Erie's south shore, Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community that provides rest and renewal in addition to hundreds of enlightening and entertaining experiences.