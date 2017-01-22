Women’s Club holding Mardi Gras Reverse Raffle

The second annual Port Clinton Women's Club Mardi Gras Reverse Raffle will be held 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Port Clinton Elks Lodge on Buckeye Blvd. Entertainment will be provided by Monsieur Guillaume and His Zydeco Hepcats. Tickets are $25 and include dinner and beads along with a chance at winning the grand prize of $1,500.

Door prizes for most festive dressed, fish bowls and 50/50 raffles will also be available for chances of winning. To purchase tickets, go to Morgan Realty Group on Jefferson Street in Port Clinton 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Proceeds from this event will support the Pathway Inclusion Center and provide scholarships for local high school students.