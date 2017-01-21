History of Ottawa County: The First 175 Years now available

The Ottawa County Historical Society has updated a list of Ottawa County businesses offering the new book, History of Ottawa County, The First 175 Years. The wide ranging history, produced by an enthusiastic all-volunteer staff, received early sponsorship support from the Ottawa County Commissioners, Genoa Bank, Materion, the Ottawa County Community Foundation, Bassett's Market, and Herb and Jackie Roder. A coffee-table sized hardback with dust jacket, it contains over 300 photographs with 60,000 words of narrative in a story-telling style, edited by author Patrick Lawrence O'Keeffe.

The book explores the region’s geology, first settlements, farming, fishing, and early and modern industries. It also discusses unique eras of the 20th century and their effects on Ottawa County culture and citizens, including Prohibition, the Great Depression, World War II and the Cold War, as well as contemporary influences and developments in our area. Locations for purchase are: in Port Clinton, Bassett’s Market, Green’s Pharmacy, Mary’s Blossom Shop, Northern Exposure and Unique Antiques; in Marblehead, Just for Ewe Gifts; in Genoa, Genoa Jewelry; in Elmore, Mantiques Antiques and Pills and Packages; and in Oak Harbor, Oak Harbor Hardware and Community Market. It is also available online at Amazon.

History of Ottawa County, The First 175 years sells for $49.95. For more information visit the Ottawa County Historical Society website at ottawacountyhistory.org.