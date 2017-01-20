Free tax preparation coming soon

Community Support Services (formerly Ottawa County Transitional Housing) will again be providing Free Tax Preparation for the 2016 season. The program is entirely funded by community donations to the United Way of Ottawa County and provides free income tax preparation services for families with incomes below $65,000 through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Free tax preparation services without income limits are available to seniors, individuals with disabilities and others who require special accommodations to complete their annual tax returns. The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program has no income restrictions and is similar to the AARP Free Tax Preparation Program offered through the Ida Rupp Library and the Senior Centers in Ottawa County.

To provide this service to our community, all VITA/TCE income tax preparers must be certified by the Internal Revenue Service each year. Anyone wishing to join the team of volunteers is encouraged to call. Training is free and schedules are flexible.

For more information about the free tax preparation program or to schedule an appointment, please contact Community Support Services at 419-734-9494 or United Way 211.