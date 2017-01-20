Ottawa Soil and Water Board sworn in

Todd Hecht (left) swearing in Roland Sandrock and Thomas Reideman.

Roland Sandrock and Thomas Reideman were recently reelected to the Board of Supervisors of the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). They were sworn into office by Vice Chairman Todd Hecht at the January Board Meeting of the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District.

Roland holds the position of Chairman and Thomas holds the position of Secretary. They join Vice Chairman, Todd Hecht; Treasurer, Connie Sandwisch; and Member, Richard Thorbahn on the Board of Supervisors. Together they direct the staff of the District to carry out the conservation of our natural resources through assisting landowners, both urban and rural, throughout Ottawa County.