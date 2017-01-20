Fundraising to be held for local man injured in car accident

A standout football player and wrestler at Oak Harbor High School, Jake Lipstraw had that all-American look. Tall, athletic and driven, he was the premiere running back for a football team that nearly made it to the state final in 2006 and left as one of the best at the position for a program that featured a number of great runners over the decades. On top of that, Lipstraw was a great wrestler at 189 pounds, qualifying for state on a team that finished third in Ohio in ’07.

Now, he’s married to Sam, 27, and they have a 1-year-old daughter named Mila, and for the past 3.5 years, Lipstraw has worked at Style Crest in Fremont, a company that distributes and manufactures building products for homes.

Unfortunately, things have drastically changed for Lipstraw, 28, who is currently in the hospital after being injured in a serious car accident. And now, three surgeries on his back and thousands of dollars in medical bills later, he is currently in the hospital fighting to return to some sense of normalcy.

In an effort to support the Jake Lipstraw Medical Fund, a fundraising dinner is being held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Oak Harbor High School cafeteria from 5-8 p.m. There are dine-in and carry-out options for the $10 dinner from Bar-B-Que Traveler, which includes 1/2 chicken, a dinner roll, baked potato, bakes beans and a drink plus dessert. The money raised will go to help cover medical costs, Lipstraw’s lost wages during treatment and recovery and travel expenses for Sam.

Tickets can be purchased at the Family Hair Center at 212 W. Water Street in Oak Harbor or online at https://lipstraw.wufoo.com/forms/q114l0zw04xqoql/. A GoFundMe page to help pay for the medical expenses can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/2sgybsc.

The accident occurred on Oct. 1 in Green Springs when Lipstraw, who was wearing a seatbelt, was traveling southbound on State Route 19 when his truck was struck by an automobile driven by Tori Meggitt, who ran a stop sign. Lipstraw suffered a number of injuries, breaking multiple bones in his back while sustaining damage to his spinal cord and also has a kidney contusion, a bulging disc in his back and a severely sprained knee.

Sadly, Emily Wagner, 16, of Clyde, was killed in the accident. Skylar Burroughs, 17, also a Clyde resident, was seriously injured and is in critical condition at St. Vincent Medical Center. Meggitt, a 16-year-old from Green Springs, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lipstraw’s first surgery, which was done in Toledo at St. Vincent’s, repaired the broken bones in his back and the damage to his spine. The first stay lasted four days. Lipstraw was thought to be experiencing a spinal bleed in the aftermath, but doctors later found that a benign tumor was growing next to his spine. After spending most of October and November at home, he had two more surgeries, both at the Cleveland Clinic, to remove the tumor, the first coming on Dec. 19 and the last taking place eight days later. Unfortunately, Lipstraw, who has been in and out of ICU, is struggling and on the verge of being transported to the MetroHealth Spine Center, which is also in Cleveland, where he will begin intense rehabilitation.

“He is suffering from severe paralysis in his legs and feet. The goal is that he will be able to walk again one day, but it is unclear at this time if that will happen. There is no movement in his feet at all, and very limited (movement) in his legs,” said Katlyn Stratis, a friend of the family. “They are done with the surgeries for now, unless (the tumor) were to come back. The tumor does have a very high recurrence rate. There are differing opinions from the doctors (on his future). Some say there is hope, others are unsure. If he does walk again, there will be major deficits. One leg is much worse than the other.”

Lipstraw does have family in the area. Sam is splitting time between Cleveland and Oak Harbor, where they live, and is balancing her job as a math teacher at Port Clinton Middle School while taking care of Mila. Jake’s mother, Paulette, lives in Toledo and his brother, Josh, lives in Tiffin. His father, Mark, passed away four years ago.

The event will include a 50/50 raffle from 5-8 p.m. and a Chinese raffle from 5-7:30, both of which do not require someone to be present to win. There is a silent auction, for which the winner must be present to win, from 5-7, and a live auction for larger items that starts at 7:15.

“I hope everyone will come out to rally around this family that needs our community’s support, both financially and emotionally,” said Stratis. “It’s also a great way to catch up with friends in the community, eat a great chicken barbecue dinner and show the Lipstraws just how much we are rooting for them and Jake.”