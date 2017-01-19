Boyd charged with trafficking

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, the Port Clinton Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 802 E. Third St., Port Clinton. Officers seized an undermined amount of suspected heroin, US currency and items of drug paraphernalia used for the packaging, distribution and sale of drugs.

Officers arrested Bryant L. Boyd, age 40. He was charged with trafficking in drugs, with a specification that the offense was committed within the vicinity of a juvenile.

Boyd is already under indictment in Ottawa County on drug trafficking charges, and was free on bond. At a hearing on Thursday, Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten asked that Boyd’s bond be revoked. Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters granted the request and Boyd is now being held without bond.

Additional charges may be filed, pending results of laboratory analysis.