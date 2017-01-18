(No) ice, ice baby?: Ice history and forecast

Winter and ice coverage have historically been very important to the formation and growth of the Great Lakes.

Due to the back and forth temperatures, some local ferries are still running and some boat ramps are still seeing some action.

This winter season started out seeming promising for Lake Erie to freeze. Now with the typical back and forth Ohio weather, Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting only a 44% coverage for the Great Lakes as a whole from their data.

Formation and predicting trends

The lakes were formed over several thousands of years as mile thick layers of glacial ice advanced and retreated, scouring and sculpting the basin. The shape and drainage patterns of the basin were in a constant state of flux resulting from the ebb and flow of glacial melt water coupled with the rebound of the underlying land as the massive ice sheets retreated.

Ice provides an important connection to the past and serves as a measure of the harshness of current day winter weather. Understanding the major effect of ice on the Great Lakes is crucial because it impacts a range of societal benefits provided by the lakes, from hydropower generation to commercial shipping to the fishing industry. The amount of ice cover varies from year to year, as well as how long it remains on the lakes. GLERL scientists are observing long term changes in ice cover as a result of global warming. Studying, monitoring and predicting ice coverage on the Great Lakes plays an important role in determining climate patterns, lake water levels, water movement patterns, water temperature structure and spring plankton blooms.

Effects on fishing

In the shallow waters where whitefish spawn, ice cover protects their eggs from destructive wind and wave action. Ice cover with little or no snow cover allows light penetration at the surface to promote algal growth. At the base of the food web, algae support living organisms in the lakes, including valuable commercial and sport fish species. Ice cover can be a significant factor affecting the region’s economy with $4 billion being made in the commercial and sport fishing industry.

Ice coverage stats

Since 1973, the winter with the most Great Lakes ice cover was 1979 with 94.7% ice coverage. In second place is 2014 with 92.5% coverage. Minimum coverage occurred in 2002 with 9.5% and in 1998, a strong El Nino year, there was 11.5% ice coverage. In 2016, the ice coverage was recorded at 33.8%.

Specifically for Lake Erie, in 1978, 1979 and 1996 there was 100% ice coverage recorded.

Seasonal forecast

Great Lakes ice is heavily influenced by natural climate patterns such as ENSO (El Nino and Southern Oscillation) and the NAO (North Atlantic Oscillation) or AO (Artic Oscillation). These long term oscillations cause shifts in position of various high and low pressure systems that are defined in terms of a numerical index, representing the distribution of temperature and pressure over a wide ocean area that affects global weather patterns.

Winter 2016/2017 ice cover is projected to be influenced by the presence of a weak La Nina, a neutral North Atlantic Oscillation, and a weak Pacific Decadal Oscillation and Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center shows a greater than average chance for below normal air temperatures in the western Great Lakes basin and above normal temperatures in the east. GLERL’s statistical regression model predicts a maximum ice cover extent of 64%, which is greater than the long term mean of 55%. This year, for the first time, GLERL also used a three dimensional forecast model of the Great Lakes basin along with six hour atmospheric forcing (from NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Prediction, NCEP) to produce a seasonal projection of ice including both spatial and temporal information. That model calls for a basin maximum ice cover extent of 44%. There is good agreement in the two forecasts for Lakes Michigan, Erie and Ontario.

For more information visit glerl.noaa.gov.