Courts address addiction

The Mental Health Court has been working with the Supreme Court of Ohio to achieve official certification since its inception in the summer of 2016. The program had to submit an application, undergo a site visit and provide specific program materials to meet certification standards. The DATA Program was recertified by the Supreme Court as well and will continue its work and operations.

The DATA Program has been in operation since November 2013 and is a felony level drug court. This program targets high risk individuals who have committed crimes related to their drug and/or alcohol addiction. The DATA Program has been successful in fulfilling its mission; however, a gap in services and support in the community was identified by the Court with regards to offenders suffering from mental health issues. According to Judge Bruce Winters, “nearly half of the defendants appearing in court have diagnosable mental health issues. We need to address those issues and get to the heart of the problem.” He created the Mental Health Court in the summer of 2016 in direct response to these concerns in the criminal justice system and the community.

The Mental Health Court will work with approximately ten participants at a time. The focus is to divert offenders who are suffering from mental health issues from future recidivism and possible local or state incarceration, by providing an opportunity for early intervention and a meaningful alternative to incarceration. The Mental Health Court provides support and guidance and ensures that participants receive individualized treatment to foster and improve relationships, gain coping skills and live more productive and healthy lifestyles.

Both the DATA Program and Mental Health Court are known as Specialized Dockets. Specialized Dockets are an important tool in the criminal justice system to create productive and conscientious citizens. These courts combat societal problems such as drug and alcohol addiction, mental health issues, domestic violence and human trafficking. There are over 200 Specialized Docket courts in Ohio and the Supreme Court provides certification to ensure standards are upheld and that uniform practices are in place.

Judge Winters is proud of the certifications of these courts and hopes to continue developing innovative programs within the court. “I am grateful that the efforts the team in place has put forth have been officially recognized. We hope these efforts continue to help individuals in need and continue to evolve to better serve the community at large.”