The Ottawa County Safety Council monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, January 18, at Magruder Hospital. Lunch and networking will take place from 11-11:30 a.m. and the meeting and presentation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The speaker for the meeting will be Sue E. Van Dootingh, O.D. and she will be speaking on Computer Vision Syndrome. To attend, RSVP to Jessica Kolwalski at 419-898-6242 or at ocic.biz under the Ottawa County Safety Council.