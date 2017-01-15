Funding available to Western Lake Erie Basin farmers in Ohio to improve water quality

The Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Soil and Water Conservation is reminding farmers the next round of funding is now available through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The tristate, five year, $17.5 million program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The goal of the program is to reduce nutrients and harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie by assisting farmers in installing conservation practices that benefit water quality in the western basin of Lake Erie. Applications are due to USDA by January 20, 2017.

This year, applications received from Ohio livestock farmers will receive priority for funding. Nutrient management practices that allow for proper storage, timing, and placement of nutrients, will help livestock producers comply with Ohio’s nutrient management laws. Ohio livestock farmers located in the western Lake Erie basin watershed interested in applying for technical and financial assistance to implement these practices should contact their local USDA Service Center as soon as possible to apply.

The Tri-State Western Lake Erie Basin Phosphorus Reduction Initiative is a partnership effort that includes public, private and non-profit organizations and is led in Ohio by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. These partner organizations assist with promoting conservation opportunities and monitor the impact of these practices implemented through the initiative.

For more information about conservation assistance available through the Tri-State Western Lake Erie Basin Phosphorus Reduction Initiative, visit Ohio’s USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service website at www.oh.nrcs.usda.gov.