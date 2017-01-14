During this winter the Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse will be hosting a series of Lighthouse Winter Sundays at the Library where talks, slide shows and/or panels will be presented on a variety of topics. The first Lighthouse Winter Sundays will be this Sunday, January 15, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Ida Rupp Public Library. The program will be presented by Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy President Richard Norgard and is entitled A Complete History of the Port Clinton Lighthouse. The program will be a slide show with plenty of opportunity for audience questions and discussion. Richard is also writing a book on this topic and will provide interesting information about our local treasure.