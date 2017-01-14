Vandemark-Govea wedding

Chelsea Lynn Vandemark and Michael J. Govea were married Saturday, December 31, 2016, at the Orchid Garden in downtown Orlando, FL. Chelsea is the granddaughter of Donald and Gretta Gresh, Port Clinton, and the daughter of Mary Lynn Gresh, Islamorada, FL. The couple have been dating since eighth grade and have dated all through high school and college. Both the bride and groom attended the University of Central Florida.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her step-father, Mike Myers. Chelsea incorporated a rosary given to her by her grandmother, Gretta, which had been blessed by the pope, into her ensemble. The bridal party contained five groomsmen and four bridesmaids. Flowers were all white varieties, gold, black and silver decorations and a gold hombre four tier cake. After the ceremony officiated by Reverend Tim Herring, guests rang in the new year with a champagne toast and balloon drop followed by a sparkler send off. The bride and groom drove away in a vintage 1956 white Rolls Royce. The bride wore a Hayley Paige designer gown and the groom wore a Calvin Klein tux. Family and friends traveled from various states including Hawaii, Oregon, Georgia and Ohio for the ceremony.

A rehearsal dinner for the wedding was held at Ember in downtown Orlando. The couple will honeymoon for one week in Riviera Maya, Mexico, at Secrets Silversands Resort on a stretch of coastline on the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula.

The couple reside in Winter Park, FL, where Chelsea is a nurse practitioner at a private, pediatric neurology practice and Mike is a manager at a software start-up company.