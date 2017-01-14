Sunday fun open swim at Oak Harbor High School

B-C-S Schools is pleased to announce new times for Sunday Fun Open Swim at the Oak Harbor High School Pool for all B-C-S students, families, and community members starting on January 8. Racquet ball courts will also be open to adults during these times. The pool and racquet ball courts will be open on the following Sundays from 2-4 p.m.: January 8, 15, 22, 29; February 5, 12, 19, 26; March 5, March 12, March 19, March 26, and April 2.

Pool admission cost to be paid at the door for B-C-S students is only $1, and B-C-S adults will be $2. Racquet ball courts will be open to B-C-S adults only for an additional charge of $2 (limit 4 per court). A lifeguard and site director will be on site to ensure safety. Please note that these Sunday Fun times will be cancelled if Ottawa County is on a Level Two or Level Three Emergency as announced by the Ottawa County Sheriff.

For more information call the B-C-S Board of Education office at 419-898-6210.