Oak Harbor Make A Wish Game this weekend

The sixth annual Make A Wish charity basketball game will be this Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Harbor High School. The game will feature the staffs of the Oak Harbor Middle and High School doing battle, all for a great cause. All the money raised will be going to Make A Wish to help pay for the wish of one of Oak Harbor's very own students. The game costs $2 for students and $4 for adults. Raffles, a photo booth, face painting and concessions will all be available.

In the past five years, proceeds have been able to help send two wish kids to Disney, send another on a Disney cruise, help with a shopping spree and even help build a pool. Oak Harbor staff hope to add yet another trip to Disney to that list this Sunday.

Oak Harbor Middle School teacher and organizer of this event Kyle O'Neill stated: "This year's game has truly been a collaboration between all the schools and we hope it is the biggest one so far. A big thanks to everyone who has helped out and we hope to see you Sunday for a day of fun for a great cause!"