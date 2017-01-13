Catawba Island Volunteer Fire Department announces new officers

The Catawba Island Volunteer Fire Department is pleased to announce its new officer team under newly appointed Chief Kevin Wylie. Chief Wylie has been an active member of the CIVFD for 27 years, and has selected the following members as his officers:

• William Moore, Jr., Assistant Chief

• Kevin Gibbons, Fire Captain

• Steve Busby, EMS Captain

• Jeff Kennedy, Fire Lieutenant

• Briana Busby, EMS Lieutenant

• Louie Wargo, Chief Engineer