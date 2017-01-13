Hartman promoted to Lake Erie Program Administrator

Travis brings a wealth of Lake Erie fisheries management experience to his new position. Travis is also an avid walleye angler. He is comfortable discussing both the ecological and recreational importance of Lake Erie’s international fishery.

Travis Hartman was recently selected as the Lake Erie fish management program administrator, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Hartman has worked as a fisheries biologist for the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s Sandusky Fish Research Unit since 2003.

Hartman replaces Jeff Tyson, who recently took an appointment working for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. Hartman will lead the Sandusky and Fairport Harbor research stations, with their primary mission being assessment and management of fisheries in Lake Erie's Western and Central basins and their tributary streams.

Hartman grew up in Putnam County and graduated from Columbus Grove High School. He received his B. S. in Fisheries Management and M.S. in Natural Resources from The Ohio State University. As a fisheries biologist, Travis was responsible for harvest assessments of the commercial and sport fisheries on Lake Erie and its tributaries, and served on the Yellow Perch Task Group of the Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s Lake Erie Committee.

